ILL MUBAIWA TRIAL POSTPONED

The trial of Marry Mubaiwa was yesterday postponed further after the magistrate granted the State’s application for postponement due to her ill health.

Mubaiwa appeared before Harare magistrate Noel Mupeyiwa who remanded the matter to September 6 so that her health could be assessed to see whether she will be fit to stand trial.

On the last hearing, Mubaiwa was remanded further while she was admitted in hospital.

“The last time when the matter came the witnesses were available and accused was in hospital and because of that trial could not kick off we had to de-warn the witnesses as they had been appearing previously for a while with the matter failing to kick off,” said Charles Muchemwa on behalf of the State.

In response, Beatrice Mtetwa said it is not in dispute that Mubaiwa was unwell and cannot comprehend court proceedings as she has a drainage system attached to her arm draining some fluid from her wounds.

Magistrate Mupeyiwa postponed the matter to September 6 to monitor Mubaiwa’s progress and depending on her state, a trial date may be set.

Mubaiwa is accused of assaulting Vice President Chiwenga’s family maid Delight Munyoro.

Munyoro made a police report alleging that Marry had assaulted her at Hellenic School following a heated argument over the custody of Marry and VP Chiwenga’s three minor children.

Munyoro claims to have sustained a cut on her lips after being struck by Marry. She is also claiming that some of her teeth are loose and are now shaking following the alleged assault.