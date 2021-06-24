I WAS THE LAST TO HAVE SEX WITH HIM : SMALL HOUSE TAUNTS WIDOW

Normally, one might be good at ignoring those negative
comments, but not for Loice Nyamhingura from Sauerstown suburb in Bulawayo.
For her it was a painful attack when she lost her husband
Isaac Nyamhingura and then his alleged mistress Tracey Matandamanyoro from
Emakhandeni suburb sent her “raunchy” pictures of her and her late husband in
bed, bragging that she was the one who last had sex with him during the last
days of his life.
Loice, who felt Matandamanyoro committed the rudest thing
during her time of grieving, last week approached the Bulawayo Civil Court and sued
her for disturbing her peace and disrespecting her.
In her founding affidavit, for a peace order, Loice said
after the death of her husband sometime in January this year, Matandamanyoro
started insulting her while asking her how she was coping by sleeping alone at
night knowing that her husband was no more forever.
“I am seeking a peace order against Tracey Matandamanyoro
from Emakhandeni suburb. She was having an affair with my late husband Isaac
Nyamhingura. I came to know of it sometime in July 2020 when she contacted me
saying that she was Isaac’s wife and I should leave him alone,” said Loice.
She said she sternly charged her not to phone her, but a
seemingly daring Matandamanyoro continued harassing her with phone calls and
text messages.
“After the death of my husband in January 2021 she started
insulting me while asking how I was sleeping at night knowing that my husband
is no more. She also said that she was Isaac’s wife and he should have divorced
me for her as I was abusing him when he was still alive. She also sends a
picture of Isaac and her in bed claiming that she was the last one to sleep
with him before he died.
“She appears to be a threat and dangerous to me and my
children as she claims to know my younger son. I would like the law to stop her
from contacting me as I am still grieving and trying to heal,” she begged
presiding magistrate Nomagugu Sindisiwe Maphosa.
Matandamanyoro, apparently fearing the humiliation of a
trial, didn’t come to court to defend her actions leading the magistrate to
grant an order in Loice’s favour.
The magistrate ordered Matandamanyoro not to send messages
to Loice or phone her as well as not to interfere with her son’s life. B Metro
