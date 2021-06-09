HOSP BOSS HIRES FAILED APPLICANT, DRAGGED TO COURT

SHURUGWI District Hospital human resources officer Sibusisiwe Mangwiro has been arrested for allegedly engaging a candidate who came second in interviews at the expense of the best performer.
Mangwiro was arrested by the police working with officers
from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc). She appeared before
Shurugwi magistrate Mr Percy Mukumba facing charges of criminal abuse of
office.
Mangwiro pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody
to June 29 on $5000 bail.
It is the State’s case that sometime in May last year, a
vacancy for a nurse aide arose at Zviumwe Clinic in Ward 16, Tongogara Rural
District Council in Shurugwi.
Pursuant to the announcement of the vacancy, the court
heard that invitations for prospective candidates were made with the following
requirements: (a) five Ordinary level subjects with grade C or better (b) Valid
Red Cross certificate (c) Not more than 40 years (d) Tongogara RDC Ward 16
residents.
The court heard that on May 18, an eight-member interview
panel was set up which comprised officers from Tongogara RDC, staff members
from Zviumwe Clinic and Ward 16 local leadership members.
Initial screening, the court heard, was done using the
above-mentioned criteria and only three candidates were found to have the
relevant qualifications. The candidates were Rhoda Samantha Mangoma, Jenifer
Mashoko and Isabeth Nhengo.
The court heard that interviews were then conducted and the
three candidates got the following marks: Nhengo 63 percent, Mashoko 52
percent, and Mangoma 44 percent.
As a result, the interview panel recommended Nhengo for the
post of nurse aide at Zviumwe Clinic having considered that she had the highest
score and ranked first in the interview.
However, on May 21, the court heard that Mangwiro allegedly
intentionally and unlawfully engaged Mashoko as the nurse aide for Zviumwe
Clinic, disregarding results of the interview.
Magwiro, the court heard, subsequently completed assumption
of duty forms for Mashoko who is currently the nurse aide for Zviumwe Clinic.
The court heard that the accused allegedly acted contrary
to and inconsistent with her duties as a public officer by facilitating the
appointment of a candidate who had failed the interview for the purposes of
showing favour to Mashoko and disfavour to Nhengo the deserving candidate.
On May 28, 2021, Magwiro was arrested following a tip off. Mr
Gusette Makotore appeared for the State. Chronicle
