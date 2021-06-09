HOSP BOSS HIRES FAILED APPLICANT, DRAGGED TO COURT

SHURUGWI District Hospital human resources officer Sibusisiwe Mangwiro has been arrested for allegedly engaging a candidate who came second in interviews at the expense of the best performer.

Mangwiro was arrested by the police working with officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc). She appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Mr Percy Mukumba facing charges of criminal abuse of office.

Mangwiro pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to June 29 on $5000 bail.

It is the State’s case that sometime in May last year, a vacancy for a nurse aide arose at Zviumwe Clinic in Ward 16, Tongogara Rural District Council in Shurugwi.

Pursuant to the announcement of the vacancy, the court heard that invitations for prospective candidates were made with the following requirements: (a) five Ordinary level subjects with grade C or better (b) Valid Red Cross certificate (c) Not more than 40 years (d) Tongogara RDC Ward 16 residents.

The court heard that on May 18, an eight-member interview panel was set up which comprised officers from Tongogara RDC, staff members from Zviumwe Clinic and Ward 16 local leadership members.

Initial screening, the court heard, was done using the above-mentioned criteria and only three candidates were found to have the relevant qualifications. The candidates were Rhoda Samantha Mangoma, Jenifer Mashoko and Isabeth Nhengo.

The court heard that interviews were then conducted and the three candidates got the following marks: Nhengo 63 percent, Mashoko 52 percent, and Mangoma 44 percent.

As a result, the interview panel recommended Nhengo for the post of nurse aide at Zviumwe Clinic having considered that she had the highest score and ranked first in the interview.

However, on May 21, the court heard that Mangwiro allegedly intentionally and unlawfully engaged Mashoko as the nurse aide for Zviumwe Clinic, disregarding results of the interview.

Magwiro, the court heard, subsequently completed assumption of duty forms for Mashoko who is currently the nurse aide for Zviumwe Clinic.

The court heard that the accused allegedly acted contrary to and inconsistent with her duties as a public officer by facilitating the appointment of a candidate who had failed the interview for the purposes of showing favour to Mashoko and disfavour to Nhengo the deserving candidate.

On May 28, 2021, Magwiro was arrested following a tip off. Mr Gusette Makotore appeared for the State. Chronicle