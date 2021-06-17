GWERU COUNCIL SQUANDERS $3,5M ON WORKSHOP

MDC-Alliance led Gweru City Council councillors and managers are reportedly splashing $3,5 million on a three-day workshop currently underway in Masvingo despite the Government, this week, declaring the city a Covid-19 hotspot.

The workshop slated for June 16 to 18 is being attended by almost 54 officials at Chevron Hotel with each individual pocketing about $65 000.

Gweru City mayor Josiah Makombe referred all questions to the public relations department.

The city’s public relations officer, Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee said they chose Masvingo because it had ‘cheaper rates compared to other places in Zimbabwe’.

“As a local authority, it is difficult for us to have our strategic plan workshop in our city because of the pressures that we have. We need to concentrate and our facilitators are actually from Government because we need to align the strategic plan to the National Development Strategy.

“We are aware of Covid-19 and we are taking strict measures against the pandemic. We are working with health personnel to safeguard our health,” she said.

While Ms Chingwaramusee said the workshop was cleared by Government, our publication has it on good record that the clearance was done prior to the declaring of Masvingo City as a Covid-19 hotspot. Herald