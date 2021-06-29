GRANDPA KILLED OVER FOOTBALL MATCH RESULTS

POLICE in Marondera, Mashonaland East province, have arrested two teenagers who fatally assaulted a 73-year-old man accusing him of failing to reveal the results of a soccer match which he had watched.

Anyway Pondo (18) and Keith Matanewa (19) of Southlawn Farm are being charged with murder following the death of Langton Mandibvira, who succumbed to injuries sustained from the assault.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi yesterday confirmed the arrest of the duo.

“This is a painful incident. It is serious criminal conduct to assault any other person and, therefore, youths are being urged to be law-abiding and practise self-control as well as respect the elderly,” he said.

Police said on June 13 at around 6pm, Mandibvira was on his way from Karimba School, where he had gone to watch a Euro 2020 soccer match when he met the suspects.

It is reported that the suspects confronted him demanding to know the results of the soccer match, but he kept quiet and proceeded with his journey.

This irked the suspects, who then allegedly assaulted him with fists, booted feet and an unknown object.

It is reported that the teenagers then left the deceased lying unconscious and fled from the

scene. A fellow villager, who is said to have witnessed the incident, went and informed fellow villagers, resulting in a police report being made.

Mandibvira was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital where he was admitted. His condition later deteriorated and he was transferred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, where he died.

The suspects were remanded in custody and are expected to appear in court tomorrow. Newsday