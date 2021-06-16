GRADE ONE PUPIL TRAMPLED TO DEATH BY ELEPHANT

A GRADE One pupil at Mahenye Primary School in Chipinge was on Monday trampled to death by an elephant.

The deceased, California Chimbi, met her fate while sleeping at their homestead.The elephant also destroyed the house in which the minor was sleeping.

Assistant Chipinge District Development Coordinator, Mr Tedious Beto, confirmed the incident.

He said the district’s Civil Protection Unit needs to reactivate its structures to curb human-wild conflict.

“I can confirm the death of a Grade One pupil who was attacked and killed by an elephant that had strayed from Gonarezhou National Park. The minor was sleeping in a hut with other colleagues. When the elephant approached the homestead, the dogs barked and thereby triggered the jumbo’s anger.

“It is sad that we continue to receive sad news concerning civil protection issues across the district. Last month a woman was attacked by an elephant and died on the spot,” he said. Manica Post