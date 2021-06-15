GOVT GRABS NUST DIRECTOR'S FARM

The government has seized a farm jointly owned by the director of the National University of Science and Technology’s (Nust) Applied Genetics Testing Centre Zephaniah Dhlamini, Open Society of Southern Africa (OSISA) executive director Siphosami Malunga and Charles Moyo.
“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Lands,
Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement acquires for and on behalf of the
State, the land identified and described in the Schedule for purposes of
agriculture settlement under Section 72 (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,”
reads the notice from the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural
Resettlement, Anxious Masuka.
“Further take notice that the ownership of the acquired
land with full title therein vested in the state with the effect from the date
of publication of this notice in the Government Gazette.”
The land in question is registered under a deed of transfer
1980/90, under the name of Kershelmar Farms (Private) Limited.
Writing on his Twitter account, Malunga said the Lands
office in Bulawayo notified them Monday of the development but vowed they would
fight it.
“Today we received a call from Mr Dodzi at the Lands Office
in Bulawayo to tell us that the Zim Govt has acquired our privately owned farm
and tomorrow they are coming to peg it and give it to people they have
allocated it to,” tweeted Malunga Monday afternoon.
“This isn’t about land reform and we will fight it in every
way.” Malunga and his colleagues grow tomatoes, cabbages and other vegetables
and employ 45 full time workers. Cite.org.zw
