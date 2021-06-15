GOVT GRABS NUST DIRECTOR'S FARM

The government has seized a farm jointly owned by the director of the National University of Science and Technology’s (Nust) Applied Genetics Testing Centre Zephaniah Dhlamini, Open Society of Southern Africa (OSISA) executive director Siphosami Malunga and Charles Moyo.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement acquires for and on behalf of the State, the land identified and described in the Schedule for purposes of agriculture settlement under Section 72 (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” reads the notice from the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, Anxious Masuka.

“Further take notice that the ownership of the acquired land with full title therein vested in the state with the effect from the date of publication of this notice in the Government Gazette.”

The land in question is registered under a deed of transfer 1980/90, under the name of Kershelmar Farms (Private) Limited.

Writing on his Twitter account, Malunga said the Lands office in Bulawayo notified them Monday of the development but vowed they would fight it.

“Today we received a call from Mr Dodzi at the Lands Office in Bulawayo to tell us that the Zim Govt has acquired our privately owned farm and tomorrow they are coming to peg it and give it to people they have allocated it to,” tweeted Malunga Monday afternoon.

“This isn’t about land reform and we will fight it in every way.” Malunga and his colleagues grow tomatoes, cabbages and other vegetables and employ 45 full time workers. Cite.org.zw