GOVT EXTENDS KWEKWE LOCKDOWN

Kwekwe’s intensified localised lockdown, which came into full swing on May 24 has been extended by Government for a further two weeks following a surge in active Covid-19 cases in the city and its surroundings, with the Indian variant B.1.617 being detected in some instances.
This extension comes as vaccinations continue with the next
delivery of 500 000 doses now expected by Tuesday next week and schools will be
barred from using premises for holiday lessons during the holidays so that all
buildings can be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
Under the intensified lockdown, Kwekwe has recorded 74
cases in total with 70 cases still active and only three recoveries although
there has been just a single death.
The district under localised lockdown comprises Kwekwe,
Redcliff and surrounding areas, with a 7pm to 6am curfew being enforced.
Social and religious gatherings are banned. The extension
of the higher level lockdown comes as a total of 27 people, including children
and members of staff at Mary Ward Children’s Home in the town have tested
positive for Covid-19.
Mary Ward, Ruvimbo and Chiedza primary schools have
recorded positive cases among pupils. Announcing the extension of the lockdown
after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting
Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was not yet out of the woods.
“As of June 7, a total of 688 696 people had received their
first dose of Covid-19 vaccines and 385 275 their second dose across the
country.
“The public is advised that efforts to ensure the
availability of doses continue as a matter of priority,” she said.
“The Ministry of Health and Child Care is redistributing
existing stocks to ensure availability of the second dose. A batch of 500 000
doses of vaccine is expected in the country by June 15.”
On schools, Minister Mutsvangwa said the Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education had banned the use of school premises for
holiday lessons during the three-week break.
“It is envisaged that the ban will allow thorough cleaning
and disinfection of the school environment, and this reduces the spread of
Covid-19,” said the Minister.
The learning process will continue through other platforms
like self-study guides which will allow pupils to continue their schooling at
home.
The ministry will take the opportunity availed by the break
to continue training staff on curbing the spread of the pandemic.
Four teachers at Embakwe High School in the Mangwe District
of Matabeleland South Province tested positive to Covid-19, while all the 400
pupils at the school tested negative.
Minister Mutsvangwa said the Health and Child Care Ministry
invoked the Public Health Act to quarantine pupils and staff at the school. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment