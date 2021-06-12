GOLD DEALER SHOT EIGHT TIMES AS FAMILY WATCHES

A gold dealer in Lower Gweru, Midlands province, died when suspected robbers sprayed eight bullets all over his body while his wife and children watched helplessly, in the latest of suspected armed robbery cases that have gripped the nation.

In a scene only imagined in movies, the men allegedly approached Mr Bernard Dube, under the pretext that they wanted to process their gold ore.

Mr Dube owned gold milling machines.

The moment Mr Dube came out of the house, one of the robbers allegedly opened fire and pumped eight bullets into the businessman while his wife and children watched helplessly at their home in St Faith.

The incident happened on Tuesday last week at about 8pm. What has surprised the family and neighbours is that the assailants did not take anything after shooting the businessman as they just disappeared into the night. Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko referred all questions to national police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who could not be reached.

However, the uncle to the deceased, Mr Rain Mathulisa said one of the assailants has since been arrested.

“On the fateful day, the killers approached my nephew’s homestead under the pretext that they wanted to process their gold ore as he owned milling machines.

“They were then let into the yard and they opened fire the moment they saw him, and he was shot eight times. I was called by a neighbour and we rushed him to hospital but he was declared dead upon arrival. After a few hours, police came with a certain man who had been seen driving a suspicious car earlier on.

“The deceased’s wife confirmed that he was one of the men who shot my nephew. The suspect told the police that he was from Filabusi and he had been sent to kill my nephew. His car was searched and three firearms were recovered,” he claimed.

St Faith’s acting headman Mr Emmanuel Makhula said the incident shocked the community and villagers were now living in fear.

“We are very saddened by this development and as villagers we are now living in fear. If they could kill him, it means none of us is safe. We are appealing to anyone who might have any information relating to this case to approach the nearest police station so that justice is served,” he said.

The local councillor, Benjamin Mpala said he was concerned about the increase in cases of violence in the area. Chronicle