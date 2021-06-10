GIRL WALKS IN ON GRANDPA RAPING NIECE

A 62-year-old Shurugwi man allegedly attempted to buy his freedom by offering US$5 to the uncle of a nine-year-old girl who walked on him while he was raping the niece.
The man, the court heard, allegedly raped the minor in her
mother’s kitchen as she was giving him water to drink.
Instead of drinking the water, the man allegedly raped the
girl while her siblings were playing outside.
Her uncle only came in as the man was raping the girl
before dressing up and offered him a US$5 bribe to conceal the matter.
This was heard yesterday when the man appeared before Gweru
regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of rape. He pleaded
not guilty and was remanded in custody to today for judgement.
It is the State’s case that on November 6 last year at
around 11am, the complainant was playing with her two siblings aged seven and
one year at a road near their homestead.
Their mother had gone to a funeral wake. The court heard
that the man, who was walking along the road saw the minors and asked the
complainant for water to drink.
The man allegedly gave the complainant’s seven-year-old
brother his catapult and asked him to shoot some birds.
While inside the kitchen, the man sat on the bench while
the complainant fetched him water. When she brought him the water the man
allegedly asked her to sit on his thighs and she complied.
He allegedly started removing the minor’s clothes but she
resisted and tried to flee. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment