FUEL ATTENDANT SHOT THREE TIMES IN BYO

THREE shots were fired during an armed robbery that seriously injured a fuel attendant at Flo Service Station in Tshabalala suburb last night.
The fuel attendant was rushed to hospital, while the
robbers left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The fuel station sells
the liquid in forex.
An eye witness said the robbery happened around 6.30PM when
the fuel attendants were cashing in their daily takings.
“I saw the robbers running away after the sound of three
gunshots. They were three and they jumped a fence on the eastern side of the
fuel station. I think they had a car waiting in the distance on the road,” said
the witness.
The witness said the fuel attendant that was shot was
seriously injured according to his assessment.
“He seems to have been shot on the area around the chest.
It seems they took two people who were outside and they forced them into the
office, where the victim was counting money. Those inside sensed and tried to
lock themselves inside the office but the robbers opened fire and that is how
he was shot,” said the witness.
Residents, the witness said, are living in fear because of
this spate of armed robberies that have happened in Bulawayo.
When the Chronicle news crew visited the fuel station,
security details were on the scene taking statements from other fuel
attendants. A Safeguard vehicle and its officers were at the scene as well.
The visibly shaken workers at the fuel station refused to
talk to the media. When Chronicle left the police canine unit arrived. This
week police in Bulawayo held a meeting with businesspeople and security
companies to try and find solutions to the unending armed robbery cases in the
city.
Officer Commanding Bulawayo Police Commissioner Patton
Mbangwa, raised concern over the keeping of large amounts of money at business
premises and the poorly equipped security guards that man these premises. Chronicle
