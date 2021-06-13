FRAUDSTER NABBED AT OK AFTER SWIPING $398 000 GROCERIES

The man, Brian Pedzisa of Chitungwiza, was arrested on
Thursday and is suspected to be among a gang of people who have been using
cloned cards and other bank card related tactics to con various retail shops
across the country.
Detectives on Thursday pounced on Pedzisa at the
supermarket, moments after he was about to get out after swiping for groceries
worth $396 384.
Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector
Glory Banda confirmed the incident and said police were now looking for two
other people linked to the scam.
“On 10 June 2021 a gang of three fraudsters tried to
defraud OK Hwange Supermarket of groceries worth $396 384.
One of the fraudsters successfully used an electronic Visa
card to make purchases but before he could make off he was arrested by a team
of watchful detectives who were working on a tip-off. Upon being interviewed
the suspect revealed that he was working with two other accomplices who are
still at large,” said Insp Banda.
He said the gang had used the same strategy to defraud OK
Mart Victoria Falls of an undisclosed amount in groceries. He appealed to
members of the public to assist with information leading to their arrest.
“The two accomplices are on the run anyone with information
that could lead to the arrest of these two criminals can report at the nearest
police station,” said Insp Banda.
He called on shop owners to enhance security to avoid such
incidents which were on the rise in the country.
“As police we would like to implore shop owners to enhance
security at their premises through use of alarm systems and Closed Circuit
Television. Retailers should examine electronic cards and do necessary
verifications before processing of electronic transactions. For the record some
fraudsters misrepresent themselves as humanitarian workers.”
According to sources privy to the incident, the gang would
approach the supermarkets seeking a quotation for groceries pretending that the
transaction wanted would be effected from a nostro account. Later one of the
gang members would return to make purchases using a Visa card whose microchip
would have been tampered with. Sunday News
