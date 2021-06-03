FOUR KILLED AS AMBULANCE CRASHES

A Karoi District Hospital ambulance driver, an escort nurse and two patients died after the ambulance they were travelling in collided with a two-tonne truck that was travelling to Kariba at the 196-kilometre-peg along Harare-Chirundu highway near Buffalo Downs on Wednesday.

The driver was identified as Laurence Lundu (39) while the escort nurse was identified as Marjury Matutu (age not given).

The patients, identified as Patricia Murisa was an 18-year-old pregnant woman and the other Tichaona Matashu (47) a victim of a previous road traffic accident, had both been transferred to Chinhoyi Hospital for further treatment.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying the ambulance encroached onto the lane of the oncoming truck which tried to avoid a head-on collision by moving to the right but was hit by the ambulance.

All four died on the spot while the driver of the truck, Ryan Murembe of Harare ran away from scene, and his two passengers who sustained injuries where taken to Karoi hospital for treatment. Herald