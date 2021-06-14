FIVE FAMILY MEMBERS KILLED IN ACCIDENT

Police has announced names of the Gutu accident victims who were involved in a Honda Fit – Bus collision allong the Gutu- Chivhu Highway yesterday.
The five were feared dead after their vehicle collided
head-on with an Inter-Africa Bus near Matizha Business Centre in Gutu.
National Police Spokesperson Insp Paul Nyathi announced the
names of the deceased family members who were travelling from Harare as Francis
Chagweda (33)the driver, Mavis Chagweda (61), Lloyd Chagweda (31), Viola
Chagweda (35) and Keresensia Mapaaona (28).
According to a family member, Oscar Chagweda the now
deceased were travelling to Chiwara in Gutu for a family function when the
tragedy happened.
The Mirror however according to eyewitness revealed that
the accident occured when an Inter-Africa bus was trying to overtake another
bus before it encroached into the lane of the oncoming Honda fit.
The Honda fit reportedly swerved off the road but the bus
did the same resulting in the head on collision.
Only one person survived the horific accident and was taken
to Matizha clinic before she was transferred to Gutu Rural Hospital for
treatment.
During the covid-19 induced Lockdown, government banned
private kombis allowing only those registered under ZUPCO to operate resulting
in little non-commercial vehicles overloading passengers.
Yesterday, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who doubles
as the Health and Child Care Minister announced another Covid -19 regulations
which gave a waiver to public transport operators.
However, the transport sector is also now dominated by
“mushikashika” vehicles some of which include Toyota Wish and Honda fit
vehicles who have the capacity to carry 4 or 5 passengers , however some of
these vehicles end up carrying as many as nine passengers.
Gutu Police is attended the scene. Masvingo Mirror
