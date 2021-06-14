FIVE FAMILY MEMBERS KILLED IN ACCIDENT



Police has announced names of the Gutu accident victims who were involved in a Honda Fit – Bus collision allong the Gutu- Chivhu Highway yesterday.

The five were feared dead after their vehicle collided head-on with an Inter-Africa Bus near Matizha Business Centre in Gutu.

National Police Spokesperson Insp Paul Nyathi announced the names of the deceased family members who were travelling from Harare as Francis Chagweda (33)the driver, Mavis Chagweda (61), Lloyd Chagweda (31), Viola Chagweda (35) and Keresensia Mapaaona (28).

According to a family member, Oscar Chagweda the now deceased were travelling to Chiwara in Gutu for a family function when the tragedy happened.

The Mirror however according to eyewitness revealed that the accident occured when an Inter-Africa bus was trying to overtake another bus before it encroached into the lane of the oncoming Honda fit.

The Honda fit reportedly swerved off the road but the bus did the same resulting in the head on collision.

Only one person survived the horific accident and was taken to Matizha clinic before she was transferred to Gutu Rural Hospital for treatment.

During the covid-19 induced Lockdown, government banned private kombis allowing only those registered under ZUPCO to operate resulting in little non-commercial vehicles overloading passengers.

Yesterday, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who doubles as the Health and Child Care Minister announced another Covid -19 regulations which gave a waiver to public transport operators.

However, the transport sector is also now dominated by “mushikashika” vehicles some of which include Toyota Wish and Honda fit vehicles who have the capacity to carry 4 or 5 passengers , however some of these vehicles end up carrying as many as nine passengers.

Gutu Police is attended the scene. Masvingo Mirror