FIVE COURTHOUSES CLOSED

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) closed five more courthouses in Gweru on Friday after some members of staff tested Covid-19 positive.
Some officials at the Labour Court and another employee
from the Sheriff’s office in the Midlands capital tested positive to Covid -19
on Friday.
“The five courthouses and Office of the Sheriff (of Gweru
City) have been closed for purposes of fumigation, testing of staff and contact
tracing of all the people who may have come into contact with the cases,” JSC
said in a statement.
On Wednesday last week, JSC Secretary Mr Walter Chikwanha
announced the closure of seven courthouses on similar grounds.
“Yes, we have had Covid-19 positive cases at the following
courts, Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court, Karoi Magistrates’ Court, Kariba
Magistrates’ Court, Bindura Magistrates’ Court, Mutare Magistrates’ Court, and
Mutare High Court and Mt Darwin Magistrates’ Court,” he said.
Mr Chikwanha said they are consulting with the Ministry of
Health and Child Care on the way forward. Zimbabwe has witnessed a surge in
corona virus infections in the past weeks.
The country recorded four more Covid-19 related deaths and
801 new cases in the last 24-hours bringing the total number of cases to 46
018. Chronicle
