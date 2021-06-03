FIRST FEMALE OPEN PRISON OPENS IN ZIM

ZIMBABWE yesterday officially opened its first female open prison in Marondera, a development described as a milestone for the country in terms of improving the conditions of female inmates.
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa who presided over the
ground-breaking ceremony, hailed the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services
(ZPCS) for modernising its prisons.
The First Lady is also the Zimbabwe Female Open Prison
Foundation Trust patron.
“I give credit to the government of Zimbabwe for approving
the establishment of the female open prison. It is meant to meet the special
needs of female inmates as well as serving as a vehicle for their
rehabilitation, reintegration and empowerment to enhance their livelihoods
after imprisonment.
“ZPCS has moved from the punitive way to a correctional
thrust, a correctional approach, a dismissal from punishment. This signifies
the observance of rights of inmates as well as empowering them with knowledge
and life skills which are focused on helping them prepare for a decent life
upon discharge,” she said.
The open prison system allows prisoners to complete their
sentences with minimal supervision in a fenced environment, and are often not
locked up in cells. They can also take up employment while serving their terms.
Zimbabwe approved the concept of an prison open system in
1996 with the late former President Canaan Banana being the first inmate to
occupy the Connemara Open Prison in Kwekwe in 2000.
The Marondera Open Prison was funded by well-wishers, among them politicians and corporates.
ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu said the new
facility needed more assistance.
“To those who are yet to join hands with us, I also appeal
to you to provoke your thoughts to play your part and make a difference in the
lives of this disadvantaged group. Indeed together we can realise their
potential and assist them to desist from their criminal behaviours,” Chihobvu
said.
He said there were about 20 000 inmates across the
country’s prisons, of which only 500 were females. Newsday
