FATHER RIBEIRO DIES IN HARARE

Roman Catholic priest, Father Emmanuel Francis Ribeiro, has died. He died this morning at St Anne’s Hospital in Harare at the age of 86. Fr Ribeiro was a composer and novelist. He composed over 17 Roman Catholic Church songs.

He also headed of the committee which penned Zimbabwe’s national anthem and was part of the committee that designed Zimbabwe’s national flag.

Fr Ribeiro was born in 1935 in Chivhu and attended Kutama Mission, Gokomere and Gweru Teachers’ College. He studied Theology at Chishawasha Mission before enrolling for a Master’s Degree at Bloomington College of Music in the USA.

Fr Ribeiro, who was trained at Chishawasha Mission from 1952 and was ordained on December 13, 1964.



