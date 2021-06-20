FATHER JAILED FOR RAPING OWN DAUGHTER

A 40-YEAR-OLD Muzarabani man was on Friday sentenced to 28 years in jail for raping his own daughter.

The convict, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, will, however, serve 18 years after Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo suspended 10 years of his sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke said sometime in March, the man hatched a plan to rape his daughter during the absence of her mother.

He raped her twice after inviting her to his bedroom and threatened to kill her if she revealed the sexual attack to anyone.

The matter came to light after the victim told her teacher at school, leading to the father’s arrest. Standard