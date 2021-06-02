EXAMS CHEATING : HEAD AND DEPUTY TRANSFERRED

THE headmaster of Chingele Secondary School in Chiredzi South and his deputy have been demoted and transferred after they were allegedly involved in a Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) scandal where they wrote examinations for their wives and girlfriends in 2019.
This was unearthed recently by a team of Zimsec
investigators in Harare, who found out that the head Mike Maluleke connived
with his deputy, Checkson Tsumele and a mathematics teacher Roddington Sithole
and English teacher, Misheck Mahungu to write examinations for their wives and
girlfriends.
Maluleke was transferred to Odzi in Bikita district where
he is now a deputy headmaster, while Tsumele was transferred to Malipati High
School in Chiredzi.
Sithole and Mahungu skipped the border early last year
after investigations by the Education ministry, Zimsec and the Zimbabwe
Anti-corruption Commission (Zacc) intensified.
Masvingo acting provincial education director Shyllet Mhike
confirmed the transfers, but said determination on their fate had not yet been
made.
“Yes, as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education,
through the Public Service Commission, we have transferred the teachers
following a disciplinary hearing determination. It was also found out that the
head was not substantive.
“So it was not only a transfer, but also a demotion. New
teachers have already been deployed at the school. The transfers are with
immediate effect and they were supposed to report for duty at their stations in
their respective districts yesterday (Tuesday). As for the other two senior
teachers, the determinations are not yet out,” Mhike said.
Maluleke and the teachers were accused of writing
examinations for eight candidates, while one teacher wrote for his second wife.
Candidates were also allegedly allowed to discuss answers during the
examination.
Nine candidates had all their results for the November 2019
session nullified in accordance with the Zimsec policy, while the Combined
Science examination results for the whole school were also cancelled. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment