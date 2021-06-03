EVIL STEPMOTHER ESCAPES JAIL

A Chinhoyi woman, who assaulted her seven-year-old step-daughter for washing her panties in a kitchen dish, was taken to court over child abuse.

The woman from Chiyanike Village in Kenzamba appeared before Chinhoyi Provincial Magistrate Tapiwa Banda.

She was handed three-month jail term, which was wholly suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Irene Mapfumo told the court that on April 4, at around 6pm, and at Chiyanike village, Kenzamba, the juvenile was at home together with her stepmother.

However, a misunderstanding arose between the two when her stepmother rebuked for her for washing her panties in a dish that was used to wash some plates.

As a result this angered her and she took a small branch from a nearby tree and assaulted her several times all over her body. Investigations carried out led to her arrest. H Metro