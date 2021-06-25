EPWORTH BABY SNATCHER REMANDED IN JAIL

AN Epworth woman, who was arrested for attempting to steal a new-born baby girl at Epworth Local Board Clinic on Wednesday, appeared before a Harare magistrate yesterday charged with kidnapping.

Christina Gwashavanhu (35), of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody to July 9 by magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who advised her to seek bail at the High Court.

Gwashavanhu misrepresented as Josie Kanzimbe to the police when she was arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, Gwashavanhu sneaked into the maternity ward, took advantage of the mother of the baby who was fast asleep due to labour fatigue and took away the baby.

Alert security personnel, the police said, suspected that the woman was up to no good and reacted fast, leading to her arrest.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe (CCJPZ) has condemned the practice of ritual murders and any forms of child abuse, trafficking and selling of human body parts.

The CCJPZ called on people to value the sanctity of life.

In a statement, CCJPZ national co-ordinator Paul Muchena pleaded with all stakeholders to work towards the protection of children and the eradication of such practices.

“As individuals and the nation as a whole, we should join hands in saving the lives of our children and not allow any child to perish, just to satisfy a greedy and idle mind of an individual. Let us work towards ending this practice and save the children from these ritualists,” he said.

“Children should be educated in some of the important protocols and issues that pertain to their rights. They should be taught how to report on the behaviour of the elders that threatens their lives.

“The Judiciary should expeditiously deal with such cases and make sure that justice is done to the families and bring healing in compliance with Articles 69 and 70 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.” Newsday