ENRAGED AGRITEX OFFICER SPRAYS WIFE WITH ACID

An Agritex Officer from Mberengwa was denied bail after he allegedly sprayed and injured his wife who had won an RTGS$12 000 maintenance case with a corrosive substance.

Charity Kanyumba (38), a teacher at Bvute Primary School suffered severe burns to the face and her eyesight was affected by the substance.

Tavonga Mpofu (46) of Cheshanga Ward, Mamombe Village under Chief Bvute appeared before Mberengwa Resident Magistrate Caroline Tafira Nyoni last week facing domestic violence charges.

Mpofu is represented by Precious Mudisi of Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners.

Mpofu was denied bail after it was argued that he is insisting on visiting the complainant even when the complainant has expressed fears that he may make further attacks. Mpofu who tried to force his way into a hospital ward where Kanyumba was admitted was remanded to July 5, 2021.

Kanyumba who has three kids with Mpofu was granted the maintenance on May 28, 2021.

The State says on June 2, 2021 at 2am the accused entered the complainant’s house, sprayed an unknown substance on her face and went on to burn her face, head, and right elbow using an unknown object. The complainant tried to call for help to no avail. The accused only left her when he thought that she was dead.

Other teachers at the school later found the complaint and ferried her to Mberengwa District Hospital. The accused followed the complainant to hospital where he was then arrested by the Police. The complainant suffered poor eyesight, wounds to the face, head and the elbow. Masvingo Mirror