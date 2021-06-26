ED'S OFFICE IN TENDER SCANDAL

THE Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has been implicated in a multi-million-dollar tender scandal after top bureaucrats tried to smuggle a losing bidder through the back door, the Zimbabwe Independent can reveal.
The US$18 million tender is for the supply and installation
of the Telecommunications Traffic Monitoring System (TTMS), which many suspect
would be used as a surveillance mechanism by the state.
Originally won by Spanish firm Global Voice Group (GVG)
last year, the lucrative deal, according to official sources, was now being
wrestled from the lawful winners to a Bosnia and Herzegovina-headquartered
company, NSoft.
In so doing, sources said, the officials have tried
fervently to besmirch GVG.
Interestingly, an investigation by the Independent this
week indicates that GVG has remarkable footprints on the African continent
where it has offered ICT and RegTech solutions to governments and regulatory
bodies in Guniea, Lesotho, Tanzania, Ghana, Senegal, Congo, Gabon, Uganda and
Rwanda.
On the contrary, the OPC-preferred NSoft’s main activity is
software development and custom software solution for bookmakers (sports
betting) and the gaming industry, including in-house development of virtual
games and draw-based games.
It has secondary business in artificial intelligence-based
software solution for surveillance known as Vision.
The Independent further established this week the matter
has over the past few months been a subject of a vicious tug-of-war after two
regulatory authorities Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory of Zimbabwe
(Potraz) and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) firmly
opposed OPC to supplant GVG with NSoft.
NSoft has a long-standing working relationship with the
Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) having previously offered
technology-based solutions.
Investigations by this publication show that spirited
efforts to overturn tender results in favour of NSoft started in 2019, with
officials from the OPC and the CIO fighting in NSoft’s corner.
Sources said when the tender process was opened, NSoft was
in a full-scale charm offensive to clinch the deal.
However, after losing the tender, authorities allegedly
sought to nullify the tendering process on the basis that GVG had been involved
in corrupt activities in Lesotho, where its officials were alleged to have
bribed a minister, and in Guinea.
“Thereafter, the company (Nsoft) started lobbying for the tender
to be nullified on grounds of manipulation and gross malpractices,” a source
said, adding, “regional law enforcement agents and telecoms regulators in
Guinea, Tanzania, Ghana and DRC however joined others to vouch for GVG’s
conduct and ability to deliver during Zimbabwe’s due diligence process.”
Confidential documents filed by Potraz and Praz, seen by
this publication this week, show that the authorities’ assessments of GVG
operations were based on merit.
Therefore, the documents show, GVG was deemed to be the
suitable winner of the multi-million-dollar deal.
“The reality is that our people are very corrupt and they
obviously lied to NSoft that they would guarantee the tender is awarded to
them. However, there is Praz and Potraz involved. The Ministry of Information
Communication Technology (ICT) and the OPC are also involved in the vetting
process and no single man gets his way. It is not a joke and this is common to
find people being duped that way,” an official said.
Once operational, the project is expected to generate an
estimated US$10 million in revenue every month. GVG marketing director Clara de
las Heras denied any wrong-doing in Guinea and Lesotho.
“In 2019, GVG won its case against the state of Guinea for
wrongful termination of contract. As a matter of fact, in April, 2021 we signed
a new partnership with the Telecommunication and Posts Regulatory Authority
(ARPT) of the Republic of Guinea to bring tangible answers to the regulator’s
new requirements in the current and future Guinean telecom environment,” de las
Heras said.
“For over 20 years, GVG has built a solid track record,
delivering cutting-edge ICT and RegTech solutions for governments and
regulatory bodies. Our company is strongly committed to bringing compliance and
transparency to key economic sectors and this is our only concern.”
GVG CEO James Claude dismissed allegations that they
accused Lesotho ICT minister Keketso Sello of demanding a US$220 000 bribe to
award them a lucrative contract to audit Lesotho Telecommunications Authority
(LTA).
“None of our employees have been in contact with the
minister in Lesotho. I am the only one who has been in direct contact with the
Telcom CEO (Mamarane Metela),” he said.
The entanglement resulted in the matter spilling into
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s hands, sources further revealed. Mnangagwa,
sources said, then ordered an investigation to assess whether the tender
process was in line with the law.
“Results of the investigation show that indeed, the tender
process was conducted in line with the law and the president blocked moves by
his own officials,” an OPC source said. Potraz director-general Gift Machengete
said the tender process was above board.
“We cannot comment as the process is yet to be finalised,
but Potraz is there to ensure corrupt hands stay off these tenders,” Machengete
said. Praz acting CEO Clever Ruswa said procurement was now overseen by
procuring entities.
“According to PPDPA Act, all procurements are now being
handled by procuring entities. Praz will follow due process and a detailed
response on the issue will be availed in due course,” he said.
Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said: “If the
president was satisfied that the tender process was above board, then what is
your story? We are the ultimate authority.”
He, however, referred questions to ICT ministry. “You must
speak to the minister of ICT first and then we can have a chat.”
ICT minister Jenfan Muswere and permanent secretary Sam
Kundishora were both not available for comment as they are attending a
Pan-African Postal Union conference in Victoria Falls this week.
The GVG system is meant to monitor telecommunications
traffic and provide real-time data collection. The TTMS is a highly advanced
regulatory tool meant to enhance Potraz’s revenue generating capacity.
It is also tailor-made to combat network fraud and enforce
billing integrity across all communication networks. Zimbabwe Independent
