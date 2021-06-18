ED DECLARES THREE DAYS OF MOURNING

The Government has declared three days of national mourning- starting today- in honour of the founding President of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda who died yesterday.

In a statement, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said during the three days, the country’s flags will be at half-mast throughout the country.

“Following the demise of our Region’s last surviving Elder Statesman, leader of the Frontline States in the struggle against Colonialism, and founding President of the Sister Republic of Zambia, Government of Zimbabwe has decided to declare three days of National Mourning in honor of the dear departed’

“For the duration of these three days of mourning which start today, Friday 18 June 2021, flags will fly at half-mast throughout the country,” reads the statement.

The President further urged all religious organisations to pray for the late Dr Kaunda and Father Emmanuel Ribeiro who also passed away on Thursday. Sunday Mail