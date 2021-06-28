DOGS FEAST ON BABY

Villagers from Gomana area in Zivhu Village in Ngundu were left shell shocked after remains (torso and head) believed to be that of a newly born baby were found being eaten by dogs at Mandiudza Homestead at the weekend.
Kudakwashe Zivhu who is the Village Head confirmed the
shocking news to Two Nations in a telephone interview.
“Tangai Mandiudza woke up and found his puppy playing
around with an object near a footpath and he became curious and upon
approaching the place that is when he discovered that it was a newly born
baby’s body. He informed others and they then covered the body with shrubs to
stop dogs from further eating it. We then called the Police who came and
collected the remains.
“This is shocking and we are busy looking for the culprit
because it appears someone gave birth yesterday and dumped the baby. It is a
sad incident in our village,” said Zivhu.
Two Nations was also informed that hordes of villagers
gathered at the Mandiudza Homestead to catch a glimpse of the remains of the
newly born baby whose gender had not been ascertained.
Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector, Kudakwashe Dhewa
said he had not received the report when approached by Two Nations for a
comment.
Gogo Dorcas Zivhu who also spoke to Two Nations said she
has never seen such an incident and called on authorities to leave no stone
unturned in order to apprehend the culprit.
“This brings shame to our peaceful village, we only used to
hear of such things happening in far away places but not from this area, it is
shameful, children are a blessing from God, some are spending sleepless nights
in order to have babies yet others are dumping them like this,” said Gogo
Zivhu. Masvingo Mirror
