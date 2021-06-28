DOGS FEAST ON BABY

Villagers from Gomana area in Zivhu Village in Ngundu were left shell shocked after remains (torso and head) believed to be that of a newly born baby were found being eaten by dogs at Mandiudza Homestead at the weekend.

Kudakwashe Zivhu who is the Village Head confirmed the shocking news to Two Nations in a telephone interview.

“Tangai Mandiudza woke up and found his puppy playing around with an object near a footpath and he became curious and upon approaching the place that is when he discovered that it was a newly born baby’s body. He informed others and they then covered the body with shrubs to stop dogs from further eating it. We then called the Police who came and collected the remains.

“This is shocking and we are busy looking for the culprit because it appears someone gave birth yesterday and dumped the baby. It is a sad incident in our village,” said Zivhu.

Two Nations was also informed that hordes of villagers gathered at the Mandiudza Homestead to catch a glimpse of the remains of the newly born baby whose gender had not been ascertained.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector, Kudakwashe Dhewa said he had not received the report when approached by Two Nations for a comment.

Gogo Dorcas Zivhu who also spoke to Two Nations said she has never seen such an incident and called on authorities to leave no stone unturned in order to apprehend the culprit.

“This brings shame to our peaceful village, we only used to hear of such things happening in far away places but not from this area, it is shameful, children are a blessing from God, some are spending sleepless nights in order to have babies yet others are dumping them like this,” said Gogo Zivhu. Masvingo Mirror