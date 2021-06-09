DECUPLETS DAD : BABIES WILL BE SEEN AT THE RIGHT TIME



Decuplets dad said he cried when he got the news adding, “people will see the babies at the right time”.

“I cried. I cried and walked around my house alone – up and down,” Tebogo Tsotetsi, the father of South Africa’s miracle decuplets, said remembering how he felt when he heard the news.

On Monday, Tsotetsi’s wife Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to their decuplets at a hospital in Pretoria.

Tsotetsi was in Cape Town on Wednesday and spoke about the overwhelming support they had received since the news broke of the Guinness World Record birth.

“There’s not many words I have to express how I feel, but in reality I am still shocked, excited and I feel blessed and I feel overwhelmed by the support that I am getting.”

Pretoria News reported that the seven boys and three girls were two more than the eight children doctors had earlier detected during the medical scans.

Tsotetsi said the additions to their family meant he was now the father of 16.He said he was grateful that God chose him to be the father to the miracles, especially in a trying time like Covid-19.

“I feel blessed and I am happy. I am happy for the support that I am getting,” he said.

Speaking about the scepticism on social media, he assured South Africans that the babies do exist but said the matter was sensitive because the babies were born premature.

“It is a very unique situation. They are premature, they are still incubated. Very small as you can think – 10 children in one womb that normally carries one baby.

“They are very small, so the sensitivity that goes into that, even the doctors, they don’t want to risk that.”

Tsotetsi said that as a family they also want to give doctors the space and privacy to provide the babies with the care they need. People will see the babies at the right time.”

Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi explained that even though he had been in touch with the couple since late last year, it was important to keep the story under wraps due to concerns for safety as well as cultural and religious reasons. Tsotetsi said Sithole was recovering well in hospital after giving birth on Monday night.

“She is doing very well, she gave birth to five babies [naturally] and then had the other five by caesarian.”

He said his wife had been in pain but she started walking by herself on Wednesday. Six doctors, including two gynaecologists, and two nurses helped the family deliver the babies. IOL