DECUPLETS DAD : BABIES WILL BE SEEN AT THE RIGHT TIME

Decuplets dad said he cried when he got the news adding, “people will see the babies at the right time”.
“I cried. I cried and walked around my house alone – up and
down,” Tebogo Tsotetsi, the father of South Africa’s miracle decuplets, said
remembering how he felt when he heard the news.
On Monday, Tsotetsi’s wife Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37,
gave birth to their decuplets at a hospital in Pretoria.
Tsotetsi was in Cape Town on Wednesday and spoke about the
overwhelming support they had received since the news broke of the Guinness
World Record birth.
“There’s not many words I have to express how I feel, but
in reality I am still shocked, excited and I feel blessed and I feel
overwhelmed by the support that I am getting.”
Pretoria News reported that the seven boys and three girls
were two more than the eight children doctors had earlier detected during the
medical scans.
Tsotetsi said the additions to their family meant he was
now the father of 16.He said he was grateful that God chose him to be the
father to the miracles, especially in a trying time like Covid-19.
“I feel blessed and I am happy. I am happy for the support
that I am getting,” he said.
Speaking about the scepticism on social media, he assured
South Africans that the babies do exist but said the matter was sensitive
because the babies were born premature.
“It is a very unique situation. They are premature, they
are still incubated. Very small as you can think – 10 children in one womb that
normally carries one baby.
“They are very small, so the sensitivity that goes into
that, even the doctors, they don’t want to risk that.”
Tsotetsi said that as a family they also want to give doctors
the space and privacy to provide the babies with the care they need. People
will see the babies at the right time.”
Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi explained that even
though he had been in touch with the couple since late last year, it was important
to keep the story under wraps due to concerns for safety as well as cultural
and religious reasons. Tsotetsi said Sithole was recovering well in hospital
after giving birth on Monday night.
“She is doing very well, she gave birth to five babies [naturally]
and then had the other five by caesarian.”
He said his wife had been in pain but she started walking
by herself on Wednesday. Six doctors, including two gynaecologists, and two
nurses helped the family deliver the babies. IOL
