COVID-19 : SIX TEST POSITIVE AT BANKET HOSPITAL

AT least six people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Banket Hospital, with the health officials now conducting contact tracing.

Banket Hospital, which falls under Zvimba district, is the referral institution for clinics in Zvimba North and Zvimba South constituencies.

Prior to the six cases, Zvimba, which had only nine cases, was among the four district in Mashonaland West province that were not put under indefinite localised lockdown.

Kariba, Hurungwe and Makonde districts in the province are under strict localised level-four lockdown aimed at thwarting the upsurge of Covid-19 cases, while there are worries that Zvimba’s proximity to Makonde might lead to increased positive cases.

Mashonaland West acting medical director, Dr Gift Masoja, said contact tracing for the Banket cases was ongoing.

“Contact tracing is ongoing and we want to urge the community to continue adhering to Covid-19 regulations, including putting on face masks, sanitising or washing of hands with soap and social distancing,” he said. Herald