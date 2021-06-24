COVID-19 KILLS KWEKWE LECTURER

THE Kwekwe District Taskforce on Covid-19 is contemplating suspensions of lectures at Kwekwe Polytechnic following the death of a lecturer and a surge in positive covid-19 cases recorded at the learning institution.
Cases at the institution, whose term was supposed to end on
July 30 have risen to 48 with 18 new cases recorded on Tuesday.
Kwekwe city has been under a localised lockdown since May
after the detection of the Indian variant in the mining town.
On Tuesday, cabinet approved the extension of the lockdown
by a further two weeks as cases continue surging. The town has 179 active cases
and 21 deaths and a cumulative 487 positive cases.
Chairperson of the district taskforce, Mr Vitalis Kwashira
confirmed the death of the lecturer adding that they had recommended that the
institution be closed to allow proper management of the cases.
“We have written to the relevant departments and we also
recommended that the college be temporarily closed so that we can be able to
conduct contact tracing. The idea is that if we close down the place, we are
able to isolate those who tested positive at the institution. It is almost
impossible to manage the situation if lessons are being conducted,” said Mr
Kwashira.
Most of the students at the institution live in the
neighboring suburbs of Msasa and Mbizo, further intensifying the risk of the
spread of the virus.
“As it is, it’s like we are seeding the virus if we let the
institution open because most of the students go to their places of residence
in the community whilst some learn from their homes. This is a recommendation
we are still awaiting confirmation,” he said.
He said results of the tests to determine which variant
claimed the lecturer’s life were still being processed.
Kwekwe Polytechnic Principal, Mr Evans Musara said it was
prudent to temporarily suspend lectures to allow the sanitization of the
college premises.
“I cannot comment on the statistics but the situation is
not that good at the institution. Our lives are at risk and I think relevant
authorities will guide us with the best way forward. The closure of the college
will however allow sanitization of the area and also to arrest the cases that
are on the increase,” he said.
Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies in the town have
intensified the lockdown as they have blocked access to the CBD and closed down
non-essential businesses.
Officer Commanding Kwekwe Chief Superintended Denford
Maingire said the decision comes amid a surge in cases and people seemingly
disregarding the lockdown regulations.
“We are restricting unnecessary movement as we also try to
enforce the lockdown. We are also targeting illegal commuter omnibus operators
and illegal beer outlets which have been flouting the regulations. We have thus
increased police patrols in both the CBD and the residential suburbs as we try
to enforce the lockdown and hopefully reduce the cases,” said Chief Sup
Maingire.
Minister in Charge of controlling covid-19 in Midlands
Province, Owen Ncube, last week said the government was dismayed by
non-compliance to the lockdown by Kwekwe residents and urged law enforcement
agencies to be more vigilant. Chronicle
