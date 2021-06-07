COVID-19 HITS KAROI COUNCIL : OFFICES CLOSED

KAROI Town Council offices have been closed for fumigation after three of its officials tested positive to Covid-19 last Friday.
The workers are working from home and will be going for
testing and vaccination. Council chairperson, Councillor Abel Matsika said the
three including two students on internship who are stationed at council’s main
offices.
He said the offices will be opened after fumigation but
under strict adherence conditions including skeletal staff and heavy screening
of clients. Contact tracing has since been initiated by the Health and Child
Care Ministry.
The three are currently self-isolating at home where they
are said to be asymptomatic.“Council facilitated testing of their colleagues
and it would seem at the moment it’s the three that are positive for Covid-19.
“In the meantime, the premises have been disinfected
accordingly and contact tracing is being done,” said Cllr Matsika.
He added that the cases were a reminder to the Karoi
community which had of late been complacent adding that people should continue
to adhere to Covid-19 regulation protocols while encouraging vaccination of the
community for the 60-percent immunity head count.
Mashonaland West acting medical director Dr Gift Masoja
said the province was on high alert against Covid-19 adding that Hurungwe
district had recorded eight cases by last week Friday including five patients
at Chidamoyo Hospital. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment