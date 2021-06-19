COUPLE KILLED IN GUTU ACCIDENT



A couple making preparations to marry and wed soon are part of the five family members who perished in a horrific road accident that happened near Matizha Business Centre in Serima, Gutu on Saturday.

Lloyd Chagweda (31) and his fiancée Keresensia Mapaaona (28) are two of the five who perished in the accident.

Family spokesperson and MDC A president, Nelson Chamisa told The Mirror that Chagweda had visited Mapaaona’s family in Chiweshe to announce his intention to marry the latter. Chamisa is a cousin to Chagweda and their houses are a stone-throw away.

When the accident happened on Saturday, Mapaaona was in turn visiting Chagweda’s family in Chikwati Village under Chief Chiwara, Gutu.

Chagweda was buried alongside his elder brother Francis (33), his mother, Mavis (61) and sister Viola (35) at Chikwati Village on Tuesday. Francis’s wife Eneresi Saidi was the only survivor in the accident and she was transferred from Masvingo Provincial Hospital to Harare on Wednesday.

In addition, the trip home was also to prepare for the stone unveiling of some deceased relatives’ graves said Chamisa. Mapaaona was buried in Chiweshe yesterday.

The family stayed in Epworth in Harare and on Saturday they made an early trip to their rural home intending to return the same day. It was not to be as their Honda Fit clashed head-on with a Inter Africa Bus at around 10am. The oncoming Inter Africa bus was overtaking another bus forcing the driver of the Honda Fit to swerve out of the road. The bus driver also swerved further out of the road resulting in the clash.

“Lloyd was about to marry Keresensia. He visited his would be in-laws in Chiweshe in April. The community is overwhelmed by the deaths,” said Chamisa.

The burial was attended by three Zanu PF officials namely Lovemore Matuke, Pupurai Togarepi and Yeukai Simbanegavi.

The entire Gutu district JOC attended the funeral. There were close to 1 000 mourners. Masvingo Mirror