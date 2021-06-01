COPS SET DOGS ON VENDORS



Armed police in Mutare on Tuesday dispersed and unleashed dogs on vendors at Sakubva Vegetable Market after they allegedly defied the Covid -19 government restrictions.

The raid by police saw more than 20 Zanu PF youths including the Mutare District secretary for youth affairs being arrested by the police. The police confirmed the arrests.

Heavily armed police blocked an intended demonstration by the Zanu PF youths who had planned to march to the Minister of State for Manicaland Province Nokutula Matsikenyere.

The raid by the police and the arrest of Zanu PF youths follows yesterday’s take over of the Sakubva flea market where they took over vegetable market stalls claiming the COVID-19-induced lockdown had impoverished them.

Investigations by Zim Morning Post revealed that city residents, most of them believed to be vendors and informal traders, had earlier been warned by the police to go back to their homes, but they refused and continued going about their businesses.

The police later returned with dogs and unleashed them on the vendors. Mutare Municipal police then confiscated fruits and vegetables after the vendors had fled. Zim Morning Post