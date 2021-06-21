COP STABS ESTRANGED WIFE 10 TIMES

A BIGAMOUS policeman stationed in Victoria Falls allegedly stabbed his estranged wife 10 times, killing her on the spot.
Constable Bright Ndlovu (28) of ZRP Victoria Falls last
Thursday followed Ms Muchaneta Siziba (21) to Kamativi where he ruthlessly
stabbed her for allegedly refusing to reconcile with him.
Ms Siziba had fled to Kamativi to stay with her aunt after
Ndlovu allegedly brought another woman to the matrimonial home last year. Police
sources said the body had multiple stab wounds and the intestines were
protruding.
The couple stayed together in Victoria Falls before Ms
Siziba left her matrimonial home after Ndlovu had married another woman.
She went to stay with her aunt in Tinde area of Kamativi.
Ndlovu followed her last week Friday intending to beg her to return home and
when she refused, he allegedly stabbed her several times in the presence of her
aunt Ms Easter Dumbura Shoko.
Ndlovu fled from the scene and was arrested on Saturday
afternoon at Pashu shops where he had stopped to buy food when an alert
policeman spotted him. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi urged members of the public not to resort to violence to solve disputes.
“We are investigating a case where a member of the
organisation stabbed his estranged wife and ran away. Couples should resolve
differences in a peaceful manner and should seek guidance from elders, church
or community leaders if faced with domestic disputes,” said Assistant
Commissioner Nyathi.
Ndlovu is assisting police with investigations and is
expected to appear in court today charged with murder.
According to police, Ndlovu and Ms Siziba had a
misunderstanding sometime last year while they were staying together at
Victoria Falls Police Camp which led to their separation. On Thursday last week
Ms Siziba proceeded to her rural home in Tinde and Ndlovu followed her on
Friday where he intended to meet and talk about reunion.
He reportedly spoke to Ms Shoko and also apologised to Ms
Siziba and asked her to return to their matrimonial home but she refused,
police said.
Ndlovu showed Ms Siziba’s aunt a list of things he claimed
he had paid to the deceased’s father in Nembudziya, Gokwe as lobola after
selling his car.
At around 8pm while in Ms Shoko’s bedroom hut, Ndlovu
allegedly asked for Ms Siziba’s phone and she refused to give him. A
misunderstanding ensued and Ndlovu stabbed her all over the body.
Ms Siziba screamed for help and her aunt rushed outside
where she picked a log and struck Ndlovu.
The accused allegedly fled leaving a bag containing his
police uniform. Ms Siziba staggered out of the bedroom hut but collapsed and
died in the yard.
She had deep cuts all over the body and intestines were
protruding. A report was made to the police leading to Ndlovu’s arrest on
Saturday.
Ms Siziba’s body was taken to Bulawayo for post-mortem. Chronicle
