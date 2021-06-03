CLEARED EX DEPUTY MAYOR STORMS COUNCIL MEETING

FORMER Bulawayo deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami caused a scene yesterday when he barged into a full council meeting demanding to be reinstated.

Kambarami was removed as ward 3 councillor and deputy mayor in 2019 following a High Court ruling, which noted that his election was in violation of section 119(2)(e) of the Electoral Act since he had a previous conviction for theft.

The court ruled that Kambarami’s failure to notify the MDC and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of his conviction for theft was an act of dishonesty and an illegality, rendering his election a nullity.

The ruling came after pressure group 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust approached the courts seeking the nullification of Kambarami’s selection as ward 3 councillor and deputy mayor citing a previous conviction.

In October 2019, MDC directed Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni to reinstate Kambarami despite a High Court ruling that his election was an illegality.

Yesterday, Kambarami reportedly verbally abused council officials who advised him to leave council chambers.

He said council should reinstate him as per the Supreme Court ruling, sparking commotion as security personnel ejected him.

Kambarami said Supreme Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi ruled that he should be reinstated after his removal was set aside by the High Court.

“You want to touch me — touch me, we are going to fight. You want to fight me, you have been given a directive and you have lost. You must reinstate me,” Kambarami shouted at council security personnel before his ejection.

MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza said Kambarami had approached authorities demanding reinstatement.

Town clerk Christopher Dube, mayor Mguni and his deputy Mlandu Ncube were not reachable for comment. Newsday