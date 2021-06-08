CIO WHO EXPOSED PIUS NCUBE COMMITS SUICIDE

Tekere, who was the managing director of Home Guard
Security Services, a Bulawayo-based private investigations company, was found
hanging at his offices situated at Josiah Tongogara Street and 13th Avenue in
the city centre, by his employees shortly before 3PM.
Tekere shot to prominence when he took incriminating photos
and videos of Archbishop Ncube with a married woman, the late Mrs Rosemary
Sibanda at his then official residence at St Mary’s Cathedral in July 2007.
The disgraced clergyman who was accused of having affairs
with women from his diocese, was later served with summons for a $20 billion
lawsuit over the alleged adultery by the woman’s husband, Mr Onesimus Sibanda.
Investigations by this paper at the time revealed that
Archbishop Ncube had turned his official residence into a love nest where he
enjoyed sexual encounters with many women.
Catholic priests take an oath of celibacy, which stipulate
that they must never marry or engage in sexual intercourse.
Prior to forming his company, Tekere worked for the
Criminal Investigations Department (CID) before retiring after serving for 20
years.
When a Chronicle news crew visited the scene shortly after
the incident, relatives had gathered outside the Home Guard Security Services
premises.
Police were also at the scene interviewing the relatives,
who however refused to talk to the news crew.
Some relatives also caused a scene when they manhandled
Chronicle senior photographer Dennis Mudzamiri and ordered him to delete
pictures that he had taken.
There was a melee, which lasted for about 15 minutes as
relatives pulled and shoved the photographer before he was whisked away by
police.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico
Ncube confirmed the suicide, saying the details were sketchy by late yesterday
as they were still in the process of gathering detailed information on
circumstances that led to the suicide.
“I can confirm that our officers attended to a suicide
case, which occurred in the city centre involving a businessman by the name
Ernest Tekere. We are yet to get detailed information,” he said.
Tekere was also a farmer and the Zimbabwe National
Traditional Healers’ Association cultural secretary. Chronicle
