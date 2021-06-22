CHIVAYO BRIBERY CASE : PROSECUTOR RECUSES SELF

PUBLIC prosecutor Mr Brian Vito has recused himself from handling a bribery trial involving businessman Wicknell Chivayo citing personal circumstances.

A bribe of US$ 10 000 was allegedly given to former ZPC board chairman Stanley Kazhanje as an inducement to award Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited a tender.

New prosecutor Ms Cecilia Mashingaidze yesterday applied for postponement of the trial to July 13 and 14 to allow her time to prepare.

Chivayo and his company, represented by Advocate Lewis Uriri, did not oppose the application heard before regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna.

Chivayo and his company denied ever bribing Kazhanje saying his company paid the money to the former ZPC board chairperson as payment for earlier consultation services.

While Intratrek Zimbabwe agrees it did transfer the sum of US$10 000 into the account of Stanley Kazhanje it has continually stated that the transfer was made before Kazhanje’s appointment to the ZPC board and was for professional services rendered prior to the appointment. Herald