CHINAMASA TAKES OVER FROM MATEMADANDA

With effect from today Patrick Chinamasa has been appointed as the Zanu PF acting National Political Commissar.

Former VP Mohadi who resigned from government but remains the Party's Second Secretary is now stationed at the party HQ full time

Victor Matemadanda has accepted his appointment as Ambassador to Mozambique.

He said : “For me it's about fulfilling what i was assigned to do. I want to congratulate Cde Chinamasa for the appointment. I will be available for him if he wants help and i will be here to help the Party as well.

The official announcement was waiting for protocols. An Agreemo which is an acceptance letter by the country is what we were waiting for. I was quiet because of protocol. Whether its demotion or not I don't care because I have confidence in my President.”

Ziyambi Ziyambi the chairman of Mashonaland West is now a Politburo member with immediate effect

Women and Youth Leagues will do elections from lower structure to the NEC by September this year.

Preparations for the national conference are underway and it will now be held in October. It is at that Conference where timelines for Central Elections will be crafted.