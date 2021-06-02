CHINAMASA TAKES OVER FROM MATEMADANDA

Former VP Mohadi who resigned from government but remains
the Party's Second Secretary is now stationed at the party HQ full time
Victor Matemadanda has accepted his appointment as
Ambassador to Mozambique.
He said : “For me it's about fulfilling what i was assigned
to do. I want to congratulate Cde Chinamasa for the appointment. I will be
available for him if he wants help and i will be here to help the Party as
well.
The official announcement was waiting for protocols. An
Agreemo which is an acceptance letter by the country is what we were waiting
for. I was quiet because of protocol. Whether its demotion or not I don't care
because I have confidence in my President.”
Ziyambi Ziyambi the chairman of Mashonaland West is now a
Politburo member with immediate effect
Women and Youth Leagues will do elections from lower
structure to the NEC by September this year.
Preparations for the national conference are underway and it will now
be held in October. It is at that Conference where timelines for Central
Elections will be crafted.
