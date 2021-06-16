CHIMBETU'S SONG ANGERS ZANU PF

DENDERA ace Sulumani Chimbetu has courted the ire of a Zanu PF party-linked youth group through his song whose lyrics seem to condemn the November 2017 military coup that ushered in President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

It is considered taboo in the Shona custom to engage in cultural ceremonies in the month of November. Mnangagwa was sworn in in November 2017 after the ouster of the late former President Robert Mugabe via a military coup.

Zimbabwe Revolutionary and Patriotic Youth Network (ZIRAPAYON) wrote to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi on June 9 expressing reservations over the lyrics in Sulu’s song, Chirwere.

Sulu, who is the brand ambassador for the ZPCS, where he is an assistant commissioner, implied in the song that the country was being plagued by problems because it installed a leader in the month of November.

In the letter, the youths are demanding that Sulu should explain what he meant in the song.

“ZIRAPAYON Harare province was not pleased by a song released by the ambassador of the ZPCS Assistant Commissioner Sulumani Chimbetu featuring one chanter popularly known as Hwindi President,” the letter read in part.

“We seek clarity on what he meant. We are sure that your esteemed office would also want to understand what the goodwill ambassador implied. We join hands with you and all patriotic Zimbabweans in demanding an explanation. A proactive response will be highly appreciated.”

Last week Sulu, son of the late legendary musician and liberation war hero, Simon, torched a political storm after his pictures clad in Zanu PF regalia went viral.

This came shortly after he was photographed in the company of Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe (MDC Alliance)

Sulu has been under a barrage of criticism from mainly Zanu PF supporters who took him to task over his association with Mamombe and of late, Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) president Takudzwa Ngadziore. He was the subject of political scrutiny after he was captured on camera welcoming Ngadziore from remand prison and is on record expressing solidarity with the student leader. This upset some Zanu PF members who wanted him to be stripped of his ZPCS ambassadorial role. Newsday