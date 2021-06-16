CHIMBETU'S SONG ANGERS ZANU PF

DENDERA ace Sulumani Chimbetu has courted the ire of a Zanu PF party-linked youth group through his song whose lyrics seem to condemn the November 2017 military coup that ushered in President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
It is considered taboo in the Shona custom to engage in
cultural ceremonies in the month of November. Mnangagwa was sworn in in
November 2017 after the ouster of the late former President Robert Mugabe via a
military coup.
Zimbabwe Revolutionary and Patriotic Youth Network
(ZIRAPAYON) wrote to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) and
Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi on June 9 expressing reservations over the
lyrics in Sulu’s song, Chirwere.
Sulu, who is the brand ambassador for the ZPCS, where he is
an assistant commissioner, implied in the song that the country was being
plagued by problems because it installed a leader in the month of November.
In the letter, the youths are demanding that Sulu should
explain what he meant in the song.
“ZIRAPAYON Harare province was not pleased by a song
released by the ambassador of the ZPCS Assistant Commissioner Sulumani Chimbetu
featuring one chanter popularly known as Hwindi President,” the letter read in
part.
“We seek clarity on what he meant. We are sure that your
esteemed office would also want to understand what the goodwill ambassador
implied. We join hands with you and all patriotic Zimbabweans in demanding an
explanation. A proactive response will be highly appreciated.”
Last week Sulu, son of the late legendary musician and
liberation war hero, Simon, torched a political storm after his pictures clad
in Zanu PF regalia went viral.
This came shortly after he was photographed in the company
of Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe (MDC Alliance)
Sulu has been under a barrage of criticism from mainly Zanu
PF supporters who took him to task over his association with Mamombe and of
late, Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) president Takudzwa Ngadziore.
He was the subject of political scrutiny after he was captured on camera welcoming
Ngadziore from remand prison and is on record expressing solidarity with the
student leader. This upset some Zanu PF members who wanted him to be stripped
of his ZPCS ambassadorial role. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment