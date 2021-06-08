CHAMISA DEMANDS COMPENSATION FOR RELEASED MDC DUO

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday demanded that government should compensate party activists Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere, who clocked eight years at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for a murder charge which was quashed by the Supreme Court last week.
Maengahama and Madzokere were arrested in Glen View,
Harare, in 2011 on a charge of killing a police officer Petros Mutedza.
Chamisa yesterday visited the pair, where he said government
should also compensate victims of Gukurahundi massacres and the 2005 Operation
Murambatsvina that rendered thousands homeless. “There is a need for them to be
compensated. If it was a normal country, the government should just come and
compensate them. If this government can’t do that, the MDC Alliance government
will compensate and apologise to them.
“We must apologise to the victims and compensate for the
victims of Gukurahundi. I apologised in Matabeleland when I went there because
that’s what leaders do. A lot of people were harmed by Operation Murambatsvina
and people’s pensions were eroded. A lot of people died in June 2008 and a
country with angry people cannot prosper,” Chamisa said.
Commenting on the Mbuya Nehanda statue erected in central
Harare last month, Chamisa said: “Some said I attacked Mbuya Nehanda. Those who
worked for our liberation are our heroes and national heroines. We respect
them, but we don’t idolise them. We respect them and it ends there, we pray
only to God.” He lamented that most youth in the country were turning to drugs.
“We have a condemned generation because of these drugs. The
biggest drug is the government that does not respect its people.”
He blasted government for demolishing vendors’ structures,
saying “its demon of destruction must be
exorcised”. Newsday
