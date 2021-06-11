CASH HEIST : FAWCETT GUARDS PROBED

The investigating officers have since applied for a warrant
for Econet to supply call history for the Fawcett team that was on duty when
the security company’s vaults were raided.
Police detectives are following several leads, while some
of the suspects were captured on CCTV cameras at the premises.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson
Chananda confirmed the robbery and said investigations are in progress. Inspector
Chananda said the armed robbery occurred on June 2 at around 7pm.
“On the day in question, Fawcett Security Company
dispatched a team to collect daily takings from Gains Wholesale and Mukuru
Money Transfers at Checheche Growth Point in Chipinge.
“The team collected US$6 583, R32 110 and $11 937 from
Gains Wholesale and an undisclosed amount of cash from Mukuru. They took the
cash to their Checheche depot and secured it in the Chubb safe,” he said.
At around 7pm, the armed robbers reportedly approached two
armed security guards at the company and disarmed them.
Inspector Chananda said the two guards screamed and when
the other guards went outside to check on them they discovered that one of
their colleagues was being manhandled while one of the robbers was advancing
towards the office door.
The guards who were in the office quickly locked the
security screen and door. As they tried to call their workmates and the police
for assistance, the suspects gained entrance into the office by breaking the
security screen and door using a claw bar.
A source privy to the case revealed that once inside the
office, one of the robbers produced a pistol and ordered everyone to lie down
under the table.
“The other robber who was now armed with a Fawcett shotgun
got into the office with six other suspects. They asked for Amon Dube, a
Fawcett employee, who quickly identified himself.
“He was force-marched into his office where there were two
Chubb safes and a gun cabinet. They ordered him to open the main safe and he
complied,” said the source.
It is alleged that the robbers proceeded to load the cash
that had been collected from Mukuru into sacks and satchels.
“The identity of some of the robbers is now known and it is
now just a matter of time before the police closes in on the suspects,” said
the source.
“However, the robbers cut the CCTV connection cables and
also took two revolvers, two shotguns and a Rossi pistol. They tied all the
five security guards with tyre cables, took their cellphones, the alarm remote
control and bolted from the scene. The guards later managed to untie themselves
and made a report at ZRP Checheche,” further revealed the source. Manica Post
