CASH HEIST : FAWCETT GUARDS PROBED

Police detectives investigating last week’s armed robbery case in which seven suspects pounced on a Fawcett premises at Checheche Growth Point and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash are carrying out telephone analysis of the company’s employees amid suspicions that the heist was an inside job, The Manica Post has established.

The investigating officers have since applied for a warrant for Econet to supply call history for the Fawcett team that was on duty when the security company’s vaults were raided.

Police detectives are following several leads, while some of the suspects were captured on CCTV cameras at the premises.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the robbery and said investigations are in progress. Inspector Chananda said the armed robbery occurred on June 2 at around 7pm.

“On the day in question, Fawcett Security Company dispatched a team to collect daily takings from Gains Wholesale and Mukuru Money Transfers at Checheche Growth Point in Chipinge.

“The team collected US$6 583, R32 110 and $11 937 from Gains Wholesale and an undisclosed amount of cash from Mukuru. They took the cash to their Checheche depot and secured it in the Chubb safe,” he said.

At around 7pm, the armed robbers reportedly approached two armed security guards at the company and disarmed them.

Inspector Chananda said the two guards screamed and when the other guards went outside to check on them they discovered that one of their colleagues was being manhandled while one of the robbers was advancing towards the office door.

The guards who were in the office quickly locked the security screen and door. As they tried to call their workmates and the police for assistance, the suspects gained entrance into the office by breaking the security screen and door using a claw bar.

A source privy to the case revealed that once inside the office, one of the robbers produced a pistol and ordered everyone to lie down under the table.

“The other robber who was now armed with a Fawcett shotgun got into the office with six other suspects. They asked for Amon Dube, a Fawcett employee, who quickly identified himself.

“He was force-marched into his office where there were two Chubb safes and a gun cabinet. They ordered him to open the main safe and he complied,” said the source.

It is alleged that the robbers proceeded to load the cash that had been collected from Mukuru into sacks and satchels.

“The identity of some of the robbers is now known and it is now just a matter of time before the police closes in on the suspects,” said the source.

“However, the robbers cut the CCTV connection cables and also took two revolvers, two shotguns and a Rossi pistol. They tied all the five security guards with tyre cables, took their cellphones, the alarm remote control and bolted from the scene. The guards later managed to untie themselves and made a report at ZRP Checheche,” further revealed the source. Manica Post