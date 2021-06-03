CAR SALES GIVEN THREE DAYS TO VACATE PREMISES

All informal traders including car dealers operating along road servitudes in Harare Metropolitan province have been given three days to vacate their premises and destroy any developments done, provincial development coordinator Mr Tafadzwa Muguti said.
In a statement
today, Mr Muguti said Government has noted with great concern the rising number
of unregistered traders of furniture, bricks, sand, quarry stones and car sale
businesses operating along servitudes.
“We hereby
inform all occupants of road servitudes that they have until Sunday 7 of June
2021 to vacate and remove all their property, vehicles and destroy any
infrastructure erected on road servitudes,” he said. Herald
