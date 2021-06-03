CAR SALES GIVEN THREE DAYS TO VACATE PREMISES

All informal traders including car dealers operating along road servitudes in Harare Metropolitan province have been given three days to vacate their premises and destroy any developments done, provincial development coordinator Mr Tafadzwa Muguti said.

In a statement today, Mr Muguti said Government has noted with great concern the rising number of unregistered traders of furniture, bricks, sand, quarry stones and car sale businesses operating along servitudes.

“We hereby inform all occupants of road servitudes that they have until Sunday 7 of June 2021 to vacate and remove all their property, vehicles and destroy any infrastructure erected on road servitudes,” he said. Herald