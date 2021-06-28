BRING YOUR LINEN : HOSPITAL TELLS PATIENTS

PATIENTS at Sadza District Hospital, the largest referral hospital in Chikomba district, have reportedly been ordered to bring their own linen and blankets for admission because the laundry machine at the health institution has not been operational since last year.
Some health workers at the institution yesterday expressed
concern over the safety of the community saying the shortages might result in
use of soiled linen.
A general hand at the hospital, who spoke to NewsDay on
condition of anonymity, said there was need for authorities to urgently
facilitate the repairing of the broken down machinery as the institution was
understaffed and failing to manage laundry work, which is being done manually.
“There is a crisis at the hospital,” the health worker
said.
“The unavailability of the laundry machine risks the spread
of other diseases in communities or to other healthy family members. It is
highly likely that patients can take infections from the hospital to their
homes if they bring their own blankets.
“There are also concerns about some destitute patients who
might need admission at the hospital, but do not have blankets. Without
adequate blankets, their admission during winter season will be difficult.”
District medical officer Robson Mahachi confirmed that the
laundry machine was not working, and that bed linen and blankets were being
washed manually. He, however, denied reports that patients were asked to bring
their own linen.
“Patients are not being ordered to bring their linen. Yes,
the machine is not working, but we are managing to wash the dirty linen
manually,” he said.
“Last week, we requested an extra hand for the laundry work
and the situation is under control. We are, however, working towards repairing
the machines.”
The district hospital serves a population of over 130 000. Efforts
to get a comment from Mashonaland East provincial medical officer Paul
Matsvimbo were in vain. Newsday
