BEV : IT WAS A MARKETING GIMMICK



Dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda says all is well in her marriage despite her post insinuating it might be over between her and husband, Chambuka Mufudzi.

The 28-year-old’s post went viral but says she will not hesitate tell people if her marriage begins off tearing off.

She posted: “Munhu anokuwana uchizvihurira okuroora, otanga kukuhurira zvakasimba obva otokanganwa kuti une chipo chawakagarira #kwinofsplits (One marries you whilst you will be involved in promiscuity, and he begins to do worse than you and forgets that you have the same talent that you are sitting on).

In an interview with H-Metro following her post, the Sexy Angels boss cleared the air.

“It’s just a saying yaimbotaurwa mumastreets plus I am selling skin creams and immediately after that I posted an advert for the creams, which belong to my boss and my order is coming from Nigeria soon.

“We are working together and its juts a marketing strategy not what people are thinking. “It’s more like I am about to start my business by for now working for someone,” she said.

Asked on her current status of her marriage, Bev said everything is still fine. Kana zvisisiri boe ndichakuudzai (If it’s no longer working I will tell you),” she said. H Metro