BEV CRIES AS HUSBAND CHEATS

Beverly ‘Bev’ Sibanda’s marriage with her husband, Chambuka Mufudzi has crumbled after 13 months.
She got married in May last year before holding a court
wedding. Recently Bev posted insinuating that it might be over between her and
husband.
“Hero basa iwe ndiwe wekuhu*a ikoko ini ndini wekuchengeta
chiw*ti change” Bev took to Facebook insinuating that it might be over between
her and Mufudzi
H-Metro contacted Bev who confirmed that it was over
between her and Mufudzi: “I am troubled, many people called me prostitute, but
if I am like that let him come and present all the details.
“He would always accuse me and complain of me cheating and
two months after our wedding, he was already giving me trouble. He is abusing
me; he always suspects me of cheating and he makes me cry whilst he is that
far.
“I always cry and he can just block me from nowhere even
during times of happiness. I found out there were 50 women in his phone, I will
post more of them on Facebook. “He is the one cheating and for two months, he
has not been sending money, even rent or anything. “He told me that I will
suffer and worse the entertainment industry is closed,” she said.
Added Bev: “He installed Wifi at my place so that he calls
because he thinks I am staying with someone and he always says he is being told
that I am cheating. I was quiet, he said I will beg him since he is the one
working. He normally blocks me and tells bad things to my friend, telling her
that he wants a divorce. He insults me saying I don’t love his mother and his
children.
“He sends money to other women and each time he wants to
send me money, he finds a story against me. Last week but one when he unblocked
me, I told him kuti uda ndirarame nei, I have children here.
“I am not going to work, I told him that I got a job in
Dubai, I am still looking for a job, and I asked him if I can get a job, he did
not respond.
“Last week he only sent US$130 and I paid for kids’
transport, I paid all the debts, and I was left with nothing. He is the one who
has been looking after my 12-year-old child,” said Bev.
“He was called by the agents at the flat since he signed
the lease and I told him that I was given three months’ notice, and he promised
to pay. I even scarified to do a show on Thursday and after he saw my phone has
one tick.
“Each time, he sees one tick, he calls directly or calls my
friend. After I performed, my friend called saying that he wanted to send some
money. He then sent US$250 and the next day I went to collect the money but
yaisatoreka, I was then told that he had used his child’s name
“People had always called me a prostitute, that’s why I
posted my previous post, kuti awone kuti ndotonyengwa.
“He lied to me that he has two children yet he has five
children with different women. He also lied to me prior to the wedding and from
the very day, his mother did not love me and she said a lot of things against
me.
“I cried after he told me what she had said, I then
scratched her from my life, but he insisted we should be understanding each
other. “He would send money but I am being abused, he always says bad things
against me, saying ndakamushandisira mushonga to other women.”
The 28-year old said, she is victimised because of her
trade. “People always say ndinohura, ndinoputsa dzimba dzevanhu but handina
imba yemunhu yandakacheater.
“He loves women, and all the papers are sorted but he
doesn’t want me to go to UK. All the money he sends is for something, because
ndosara ndisina mari. People ridiculed me, that I am prostitute, but performing
mubhawa does it mean, ndiri hur*.
“That’s why I posted that statement, and he was affected,
he begged me to drop the post.”
Bev’s last post read: “Munhu anokuwana uchizvihurira
okuroora, otanga kukuhurira zvakasimba obva otokanganwa kuti une chipo
chawakagarira #kwinofsplits” H Metro
