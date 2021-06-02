BABY'S BODY POPS OUT OF SEWAGE POND

IN a suspected case of infanticide, a baby was on Saturday found dead in a burst sewer at Lobengula Primary School.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident. The baby boy’s body, suspected to have been flushed in
a toilet, popped out of a sewage pond.
The incident left Makokoba and Mzilikazi residents’ tongues
wagging with many suspecting that it could have been someone who terminated a
pregnancy before flushing the infant into the toilet system leading to the
sewer blockage.
They said the baby was still intact meaning the person
could have flushed in the morning or the previous night. Insp Ncube said the
matter is still under investigation.
“I can confirm that the police are investigating a case of
terminating pregnancy where on 29 May, a dead infant was discovered by
residents in a sewer at Lobengula Primary School. Investigations over the
matter are still in progress and awaiting post-mortem,” said Insp Ncube.
He appealed to members of the public who might have any
information on the case to come forward. “We are appealing to members of the
public who might have information on the case or if you know someone who was
pregnant but is no longer pregnant. Please report to the nearest police
station. I urge members to desist from killing innocent babies, something can
be worked out than killing them,” said Insp Ncube. Chronicle
