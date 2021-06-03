ANOTHER REPRIEVE FOR SECOND HAND CAR IMPORTERS

The administrative transitional arrangement on the import of second hand vehicles that are over 10 years old, has been extended to the end of this month since there are still such cars bought before the ban that are yet to be cleared.

In a statement last night, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said:“Following the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021 on the importation of second hand cars that are more than 10 years old, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with Zimra is extending the administrative transitional arrangement up to 30 June 2021.

“This has been done to allow the clearance and processing of outstanding vehicles purchased prior to the gazetting of SI 89 of 2021.”

However, some regulations such as that the vehicles must have been paid for on or before April 2, 2021 with proof of payment in line with the RBZ Exchange Rate Control Regulations must be attached, along with any other supporting documents, still apply.

“All clients are hereby directed to contact Zimra for clearance purposes,” said the Ministry of Industry.

Stakeholders are reminded that SI 89 of 2021 requires prior approval for the import of second hand vehicles that over 10 years old as each such vehicle now requires its own import licence and these older cars are no longer on the open general import licence. Herald