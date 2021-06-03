ANOTHER REPRIEVE FOR SECOND HAND CAR IMPORTERS

The administrative transitional arrangement on the import of second hand vehicles that are over 10 years old, has been extended to the end of this month since there are still such cars bought before the ban that are yet to be cleared.
In a statement last night, the Ministry of Industry and
Commerce said:“Following the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021 on
the importation of second hand cars that are more than 10 years old, the
Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with Zimra is extending the
administrative transitional arrangement up to 30 June 2021.
“This has been done to allow the clearance and processing
of outstanding vehicles purchased prior to the gazetting of SI 89 of 2021.”
However, some regulations such as that the vehicles must
have been paid for on or before April 2, 2021 with proof of payment in line
with the RBZ Exchange Rate Control Regulations must be attached, along with any
other supporting documents, still apply.
“All clients are hereby directed to contact Zimra for
clearance purposes,” said the Ministry of Industry.
Stakeholders are reminded that SI 89 of 2021 requires prior
approval for the import of second hand vehicles that over 10 years old as each
such vehicle now requires its own import licence and these older cars are no
longer on the open general import licence. Herald
