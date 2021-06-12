ANOTHER LOCKDOWN FOR ZIMBABWE

THE Government has moved in to avert a potential Covid-19 third wave following a surge in positive cases and deaths over the past seven days which saw 596 news Covid-19 positive cases and 26 deaths being recorded.

In a press statement Saturday evening, the Vice President Constantine Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, put in place a raft of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 which include a ban of all public gatherings except funerals with only 30 people allowed to attend.

The new measures are effective from Monday the 14th of June 2021.