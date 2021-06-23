ABUSED TEEN GIVES BIRTH

A 13-year-old girl from eastern Harare who endured sexual abuse for three years from a 40-year-old man has given birth to a baby boy and the police are now searching for Collen Bhamusi who they are anxious to interview over the matter.
Recently Harare provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Simon Chazovachiyi said Bhamusi has been playing hide-and-seek with the
authorities and they are intensifying efforts to find
him.
The mother of the girl said she is helping her daughter to
take care of the baby and the two are currently staying with her.
“My daughter was blessed with a baby boy last month and
delivered without any complications at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital. There is
nothing I can do, but to wait for the law to take its course.
“I am currently staying with her because she is young and
she does not know how to handle and take care of the newly born baby.”
He allegedly started abusing the child when she was 11 and
the matter was reported to Ruwa Police Station, resulting in his arrest. He
later appeared in court and was granted bail, but allegedly continued
co-habiting with the girl.
The mother said organisations like Musasa Project played a
pivotal role in counselling her daughter and shelter her, but all these efforts
were fruitless.
In Zimbabwe, girls usually complete their primary school
education when they are between 12 and 13 years old, a time when their bodies
are not fully developed to carry a pregnancy, let alone go into labour.
Such girls are at a higher risk of birth complications that
include obstetric fistula — a hole between the birth canal and rectum or
bladder, that is caused by prolonged obstructed labour, leaving a woman
incontinent of urine or faeces or both.
Many other complications that may lead to death during or
after giving birth have stalked the pregnant teens.
Young girls engaging in early and unprotected sex are not
just exposed to unintended pregnancies, but are also at higher risk of HIV
infection and sexually transmitted diseases. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment