50 MIDLANDS STATE UNI STUDENTS TEST POSITIVE

MORE than 50 Midlands State University (MSU) students at Zvishavane Campus have tested positive to Covid-19 forcing the university authorities to suspend face to face lectures at both the Main Campus in Gweru and the Zvishavane Campus.

The university will now conduct online classes until the situation improves. Acting Midlands provincial medical director Dr Reginald Mhene confirmed the cases at the Zvishavane Campus but could not say how many were affected at the Main Campus.

“A total of 54 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded at MSU Zvishavane Campus and most of those that tested positive are students,” he said.

A number of students at the Main Campus are reported to have also tested positive to Covid-19 hence the decision by the authorities to suspend face to face lectures at both campuses.

Dr Mhene said testing and contact tracing is ongoing. MSU registrar Mr Tinashe Zishiri said face to face lectures at the campuses have been suspended starting today until the situation improves.

In a notice, Mr Zishiri said: “Midlands State University wishes to advise all its valued stakeholders that the University has resolved to suspend face to face lectures at the Gweru Main Campus and Zvishavane Campus from Wednesday, June 30, 2021 until further notice.

“This is part of preventive measures and co-ordinated efforts being taken to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19),” he said.

Mr Zishiri said online classes will continue as scheduled adding that the university will also continue to offer electronic library services. Chronicle