$50 000 OK GROCERY VOUCHERS EACH FOR MPILO DOCS

OK Zimbabwe Limited has donated grocery vouchers worth $50 000 to each of the Mpilo Central Hospital doctors whose quarters were destroyed by a fire two weeks ago.

Thirty-nine doctors lost most of their property in the fire which destroyed the US$500 000 property.Doctors had to escape to safety through a single window as the fire engulfed the quarters.

The Government last week committed $278 million towards the repair of the damaged infrastructure at the hospital.

In a statement yesterday, OK Zimbabwe called on citizens to join it in providing relief to doctors at the biggest referral hospital in the southern part of the country.

“OK Zimbabwe Limited has given all affected Mpilo Hospital staff grocery vouchers worth $50 000 each. We commit to double all the donations made by our customers through our stores. You can drop off gifts in the form of groceries and load Shop Easy cards which will be passed on to the affected Mpilo staff. Drop offs can be made at the following branches: OK Jason Moyo, OK Lobengula, OK Entumbane and OK MART,” read the statement.

It said the collections will run for 10 days starting from last Friday. Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi on Saturday appealed to the business community to join forces in assisting the doctors following their misfortune.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the fire left the doctors traumatised.

“It’s a welcome move. We are very grateful for the help that is being rendered. It will go a long way in improving their morale after a traumatic experience. They are receiving counselling from some of our senior practitioners. Some of them are really traumatised. It’s not something that you can overcome immediately, it might take some time for some people to recover. Some of them are having thoughts such as had I not been able to escape what could have happened to me,” said Prof Ngwenya.

He said the hospital is set to review the two weeks compassionate leave that it had given affected doctors. “We don’t want to rush them back. We will assess and see if they need extra time,” he said.

Government has since provided the doctors with the relevant identity documents that were destroyed by the fire. Chronicle