ZVAYI GOLD CLAIM: FIDELITY PRINTERS GOES TO THE SUPREME COURT

FIDELITY Printers and Refiners (FPR), a gold buying subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, is leaving no stone unturned in its battle to block the forfeiture of its Kwekwe gold mining claim over non-payment of statutory fees.
It has now turned to
the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the recent High Court decision to endorse
the forfeiture of the gold rich claim.
The appeal that was
filed on Monday, comes after Fidelity and its business partner Caesar Zvayi had
their application for confirmation of an interim relief granted to it in
February to repossess the claim, forfeited to the Ministry of Mines and Mining
Development last year, thrown out for lack of merit. High Court judge Justice
Joseph Mafusire upheld the ministry’s decision finding no fault in the
forfeiture.
However, the noting of the appeal has an effect of
suspending the latest High Court order. In its grounds of appeal, FPR,
represented by lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, argues that the lower court
erred in its interpretation and implementation of Section 260 of the Mines and
Minerals Act.
According to Adv Zhuwarara, the provision does not permit
the Minister and the provincial mining director to act arbitrarily and without
due notice to an affected party such as FPR.
“Concomitantly, the court a quo also misdirected itself in
finding that the 2nd Respondent (Midlands provincial mining director) had acted
lawfully when such respondent had not given proper prior notice before
forfeiting the appellant (Fidelity)’s mining rights in Mirage 3 Kwekwe,” read
the grounds of appeal.
“Furthermore, the court a quo also erred in determining
that the provisions of the Mines and Minerals Act [Chapter 21:05] excused the
first and second respondents from giving credence to the appellant’s rights as
espoused in the Administrative Justice Act.
“Additionally, court a quo grossly misdirected itself in
finding that in the circumstances, the third respondent had lawfully been
issued a special grant, which grant only came into existence because of the
unlawful forfeiture of the appellant’s mining rights in respect of Mirage 3
Kwekwe.” FPR, which had sold the gold mining claim to ex-Herald editor Caesar
Zvayi, had listed the Minister of Mines, the provincial mining director for
Midlands and new beneficiary Mr Jona Nyevera, as respondents.
In his ruling,
Justice Mafusire said the forfeiture and the subsequent reallocation of the
gold mining claim to Mr Nyevera was lawful because FPR had failed to pay the
laid down annual fees for more than six years. Herald
